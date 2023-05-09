Tom Sandoval may really be done with Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was performing a concert with his cover band The Most Extras in New York when he changed the lyrics of a song to shade his co-star.

Singing the Fountains of Wayne hit “Stacy’s Mom”, Sandoval changed the lyrics to reference both Leviss and co-star Tom Schwartz.

“Schwartzy’s mom has got it going on. She’s all I want and I waited for so long,” he sang in a clip obtained by Page Six. “Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me.”

Concert-goers could be heard responding with cheers and laughter, though some were also heard shouting at him over his affair with Leviss, yelling “screw you” and chanting the name of his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Sandoval and Madix split up earlier this year after it was revealed that he and Leviss had been having an affair for several months.

Speaking recently on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Sandoval revealed that he and Leviss were now “taking a break,” adding, “We’re really good friends.”