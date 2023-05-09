Tom Hanks’ pristine reputation in Hollywood as one of the most professional and pleasant actors to work with may not be as accurate as once thought.

In a recent admission during a BBC interview while promoting his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, the two-time Academy Award winner admits that even he sometimes partakes in some impolite behaviour while on-set.

The new book revolves around an arrogant actor whose large ego disrupts the production of a superhero blockbuster film.

“I have pulled every single one of those moments of behaviour myself on a set,” Hanks discloses.

“Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set. I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving — and it’s the last way I feel.”

However, the “Cast Away” star doesn’t fold on his effort to show up to set on time, calling lateness the “cardinal sin” in Hollywood.

Another excerpt from the book digs into actors, calling them “cry babies, psychological trainwrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics, off-the-wagon addicts.”