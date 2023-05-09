Scarlett Johansson is taking a trip down memory lane.

The “Black Widow” star is on the new cover of Variety, and in the issue she looks back on her childhood and her early career, and reveals her big early ’90s crush.

“I remember having a total huge crush on Ethan [Hawke] at the time because he was like everything in that era,” she says.

Pursuing an acting career as a young person was heavily influenced by her family, Johansson recalls.

“I needed a lot of attention. Yeah, ‘Look at me. What about look at me now.’ I think that was a big driving force. I was kind of a ham and I just loved imaginary things. I loved singing and dancing,” the actress says. “My mom showed me all the Golden Age movies and Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals. She would take us to see Broadway plays when she could afford it. We’d line up in the half-price ticket line and then go see a show.”

Johansson also shares how important it was having her parents guiding her through her film career as a child actor.

“You need your parents to set boundaries and hold you accountable and keep you away from, like, weird people,” she says. “I was really fortunate that I had that.”

The 38-year-old’s biggest break came with her role in Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation”, but afterward, she was mostly cast in bombshell type rules.

“It was hard to get out of that pigeonhole. And I did films like ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ and movies that kind of continued that narrative. I couldn’t make any headway,” she says.

“I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling,” Johansson. “I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’”

Thankfully, getting roles in films like “Under the Skin” and “Her” helped to put her back on track.

“Suddenly it was like, ‘I still love this job.’ And it reignited my passion for the work,” Johansson says. “I felt less anxious.”