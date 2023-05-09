It’s the most dangerous mission yet.

On Tuesday, Prime Video debuted the poster for the fourth and final season of “Jack Ryan”, starring John Krasinski as Tom Clancy’s iconic character.

The new season will premiere with two episodes on Friday, June 30, with new episodes premiering each week until the action-packed series final on July 14.

Prime Video

“As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country,” the description of the new season reads.

“As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

The series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

“Jack Ryan” first premiered in 2018. Krasinski is the fifth actor to portray the character, after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine each took on the role on the big screen.