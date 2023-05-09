Morgan Wallen fans will have to wait a little longer to see his shows.

The country singer announced on Instagram that his tour will be put on hold after a medical issue with his vocal folds.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday,” he began the video.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible,” he continued. “So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

The doctors then recommended an extended period of recovery for the singer, which meant no performing.

“Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do. They don’t want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it’s OK for something like this,” Wallen explained.

In addition to his vocal cords, the singer also revealed he tore his LAT muscle.

As a result, he won’t be able to perform at scheduled festival performances within the six-week timeframe and will not attend Thursday’s Academy of Country Music Awards where he was also scheduled to perform.

“[The doctors] told me that if I do this the right way that I’ll get back to 100 percent. They also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is the choice I had to make. I hate it but I love you guys,” he concluded.

The announcement is the latest in injuries Wallen has sustained recently.

On April 23, he cancelled his Mississippi show after losing his voice.

Rescheduled performance dates are to be announced.