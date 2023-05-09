Prince Harry’s ghostwriter involved in creating his royally controversial memoir, Spare, has revealed their biggest fight.

The New Yorker published an interview with the author, J.R. Moehringer, on May 8, where he dishes the biggest clash he shared with the Duke of Sussex during the editing process.

The fight broke out during the wee hours of 2 am on the video-conferencing platform Zoom when the pair engaged in a heated debate regarding the retelling of Harry’s “gruelling military exercises” in England.

In the book excerpt, Harry claims that he was captured by pretend terrorists, one of which spat a “vile dig” at Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex wanted to finish the narration by including his witty response to the insult, but Moehringer insisted he holds back from including the response.

“Although this wasn’t the first time that Harry and I had argued, it felt different; it felt as if we were hurtling toward some kind of decisive rupture, in part because Harry was no longer saying anything,” Moehringer says of the heated argument.

Moehringer explained that after exhaling, Prince Harry explained that “all his life” people had belittled his intelligence, and the “flash of cleverness” proved that “he had his wits about him” despite the strenuous military exercises.

However, despite their fiery argument, the author shared many occasions when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, exuded the utmost generosity towards him.

“Harry put me up in his guesthouse, where Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks,” he added, when discussing his stay at their home in Montecito. “Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets.”