HGTV’s Jonathan Scott recently sat down for an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, where he opened up about the “pressure” he receives from fans to propose to his partner, Zooey Deschanel.

During the interview, Jonathan was joined by his fellow “Property Brothers” sibling Drew, and the two discussed their new series “Celebrity IOU”.

The show, which has featured celebrities like Glenn Close and Emma Roberts, centers around A-listers giving back to people who have positively influenced their life by surprising them with endearing home renovations.

Hoffman discussed the episode, which featured Jonathan’s girlfriend, Deschanel, before asking Jonathan if gets asked almost daily when the lovebirds will get engaged.

The HGTV star cheekily responded with: “Yes, in fact, this is that one for today.”

Jonathan then added that he and Deschanel are choosing to focus on the kids right now, as they’re “just celebrating our son’s sixth birthday.” Jonathan co-parents Deschanel’s daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and Charlie Wolf, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“But every now and then somebody asks about that and I’m like, ‘Hey, whoa, whoa, pressure. We’ll get there.’ You’ll be the first to know, I’m sure.”

Scott and Deschanel were first romantically linked in 2019 and celebrated their three-year anniversary in 2022.

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada starting Monday, May 15 and is available to stream on STACKTV.