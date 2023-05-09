Nick Cannon’s marriage to Mariah Carey was a complicated one.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 42-year-old entertainer opened up about his six-year marriage to the pop superstar.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Shares How Ex Mariah Carey Feels About Him Having 12 Kids

Though he showered Carey with love and roses early in their marriage, things finally ended in divorce in 2014.

“Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” Cannon said.

“It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good,” he continued. “It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”

Cannon and Carey have two children together, twins Moroccan and Monroe, who were born in 2011.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Sends Love To ‘Big Brother’ Jamie Foxx As It’s Revealed He’s Replacing Actor On ‘Beat Shazam’ Amid Health Scare

In her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer wrote about her marriage to Cannon.

“He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,” she said. “He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”

Writing about their divorce, she said, “Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.”