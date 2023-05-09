Picketers at outside Disney got a special visit from Jay Leno, who brought a box of doughnuts for the striking writers.

HGTV’s dynamic duo, Jonathan and Drew Scott, recently sat down for an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman to discuss their latest series, “Celebrity IOU”, and talked about one particular celebrity guest whose sheer perseverance left them in awe.

“Celebrity IOU” showcases A-list guests surprising inspirational people in their lives with supremely stunning home renovations, and one episode featured a celebrity guest who truly embraced the experience.

“Jay Leno is a part of this newest season,” began Drew. “He is the most down-to-earth, amazing person you’ll ever meet.”

The “Property Brothers” star shared that Leno had experienced two accidents before working on the renovation project with the Scott siblings.

Leno had been involved in a devastating motorcycle accident in January, months after suffering severe burns to his face in a garage fire.

“He had a motorcycle accident with one of his vintage bikes, he had a broken collarbone, broken ribs, busted knee, and he had just had surgery for the burns on his face,” disclosed Drew.

“And he showed up, and he’s like, ‘No, no. I’m not gonna not do this.'”

“His collarbone was still technically broken when he did demolition and he never complained, didn’t take any painkillers. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna make it happen, because it has to happen,'” added Jonathan.

“And he wanted to do everything,” Drew chimed in. “He was literally hands-on from refinishing old furniture pieces, converting it into a vanity for the bathroom, sanding down the old floors to smashing the walls. He was in it to win it.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada starting Monday, May 15 and is available to stream on STACKTV.