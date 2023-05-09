Click to share this via email

Sia is married!

Over the weekend, the “Chandelier” singer married boyfriend Dan Bernad in an intimate Italian wedding in Portofino.

People obtained photos of the ceremony, which was held at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana’s summer residence Villa Olivetta, the same location that hosted Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

The candlelit ceremony was attended by just four guests, along with Sia and Bernad.

Sia wore a lace mermaid gown featuring a high neck and buttons down the front. Her husband wore a light-coloured tuxedo with a bowtie.

The couple said their I dos under an iron gazebo outdoors.

Sia has largely kept her relationship with Bernad private, posting just one photo with him on Instagram back in October 2022.

The singer was previously married to Erik Anders, though they split in 2016.