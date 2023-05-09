Click to share this via email

Not everyone is happy about King Charles’ coronation.

Howard Stern had strong words for the royal family on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”.

“England has gotta get a grip on themselves,” he began.

“England is having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation, and it’s just repugnant,” he continued. “It just sends the wrong message.”

King Charles III was officially crowned as England’s new monarch on Saturday, with BBC reporting some estimates placing the cost of the ceremony at £50-100M.

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers questioned the extravagance of the event.

“Where did they get these outfits and medals?” she asked. “What are they dressed up for? It looks like a crazy Halloween party.”

Global News reports the Bank of England says the country is currently in a recession that could last two years, with interest rates at an all-time high since 1989.