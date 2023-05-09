Dolly Parton has often been described as a rock star, but now she’s making that designation a literal one with the upcoming release of her first album of rock music.

Appropriately titled Rockstar, the new album is bursting with 30 hard-hitting tracks featuring a who’s who of guest stars on nine original tracks and 21 classic rock anthems.

In fact, that list is long and impressive including: former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora on the title track; a duet on “Wrecking Ball” with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus; teaming up with Sting for the Police classic “Every Breath You Take” and with Peter Frampton on his Frampton Comes Alive hit “Baby I Love Your Way”; and, in what’s got to a showstopper, collaborating with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on The Beatles’ iconic “Let It Be”.

Vijat Mohindra

The first single off the album, “World on Fire”, debuts on Thursday, May 11 — the same day on which Parton will debut the song live at the ACM Awards.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” said Parton in a statement. “I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Rockstar is will release on all streaming services, and will also be available as a four-LP vinyl edition, a two-CD set and digital download, in a variety of special editions.

Along with the announcement, the Rockstar track list has been revealed.

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora) “World on Fire” “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting) “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry) “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) “Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty) “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock) “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) “Purple Rain” “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton) “I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton) “Wrecking Ball “(feat. Miley Cyrus) “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) “Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin) “Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry) “Don’t Let The Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John) “Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge) “Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) “We Are The Champions” “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon) “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry) “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald) “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Rockstar will release on Nov. 17.