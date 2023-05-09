In a recent profile in Allure, Hollywood superstar Jennifer Garner reveals that her kids prefer to watch their father Ben Affleck’s action-packed blockbusters over her films.

Garner, 51, shares three kids with her ex-husband Affleck: Samuel, 11, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Makes Pasta Dish From ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ In ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ Video

While the screen queen is known for her heartwarming performances in films like “13 Going on 30” and “Juno”, it appears that her children are drawn to a different type of movie star — their father, Ben Affleck, 50, whose action-packed roles in movies such as “Batman v Superman” and “The Last Duel” have captured their attention.

“They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom,” says the actress, who recently starred in the new Apple TV+ series “The Last Thing He Told Me”, based on a book by the same name.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shares Why She’s Often Photographed Walking One Step Behind Ben Affleck When Holding Hands

“They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing,” she continues, noting a difference in the type of content she stars in.

Garner’s latest venture, “The Last Thing He Told Me”, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Affleck’s latest feature flick, “Air”, is currently playing in theatres.