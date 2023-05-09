As Jeremy Renner continues to make a miraculous recovery from an accident that initially left him in critical condition, his “Avengers” co-stars are celebrating along with him.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans — who played, respectively, Black Widow and Captain America in the MCU — recently spoke with Variety about their fears at learning the Renner had been crushed beneath his snow plow in December.

“I was honestly so f**king happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” Johansson exclaimed.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Video Of Walking As He Recovers From Accident: ‘One Step At A Time’

“To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally,” she added. “He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

Evans also opened up about what happened when he and Johansson paid Renner a visit, which had previously gone unreported.

“No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” Evans said of their reunion. “Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

READ MORE: Chris Evans Comments On Jeremy Renner’s Recovery Update: ‘That’s One Tough Mf’er’

When she first learned of Renner’s accident, Johansson was devastated. “I was very upset,” she recalled, not noted that she and her fellow “Avengers” star were heartened by his quickly improving condition.

“On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’” she said, referencing the text chain that includes all six original Avengers: Johansson, Evans, Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”