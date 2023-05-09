Jacob Tremblay is a fan of Flounder’s new design despite online criticism.

The actor voices the friendly fish in the new live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”, and doesn’t see the issue with the design.

“I was shown the design when I went in for the audition and I saw the movie last night and, I have to say that I think it really, really worked,” the actor told People at the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere. “I think that they were geniuses and they knew exactly what they were doing.”

He added, “And I think it works out perfectly. I think it matches everything. So if it was different, I don’t think it would really work.”

Jacob Tremblay in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

The internet was not a fan of Flounder’s redesign when the poster was first released, with many disturbed by the realism.

“NOT MY FLOUNDER GETTING THE STEVE BUSCEMI TREATMENT. Y’ALL IM CRYIN. 😭😭😭” wrote one user.

NOT MY FLOUNDER GETTING THE STEVE BUSCEMI TREATMENT. Y’ALL IM CRYIN. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GW5TUqtNwt — Ivan (tanpa Lanin). (@ivanjoshua) April 26, 2023

One user joked about the design giving them physical damage.

broke my tv watching the new little mermaid. saw that dumbass flounder and blacked out immediately. woke up in the hospital one of my kidneys is gone — cory (@coolmathgame_) April 29, 2023

“What I think is cool, is that it goes in more depth into characters,” Tremblay also said about the new film. “And I think that’s really cool because they’re really beloved characters that fans get to see more of.”

“The Little Mermaid” arrives into theatres May 26.