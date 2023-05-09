Shonda Rhimes is in the midst of promoting her latest Shondaland series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”.

While speaking with Gayle King on Tuesday’s edition of “CBS Mornings”, Rhimes addressed the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began on May 1 and is anticipated to be a long one.

“I’m a writer on strike, so for the next few months or however long it goes, I won’t be putting pen to paper,” Rhimes, a WGA member, explained.

“I’m a writer, so I have a writer-led company,” added Rhimes, “and it’s very important to me that nobody cross the picket line.”

“I'm not going to write anything that doesn't reflect me or that I can't see myself being a part of”: @shondarhimes and "Bridgerton" author Julia Quinn share what it was like co-writing a new prequel book all about Queen Charlotte — and bringing diversity to the series. pic.twitter.com/kp7iTywmJo — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 9, 2023

As Rhimes pointed out, while she may have been on the receiving end of a Netflix deal reported to be worth $15o million, the majority of WGA members have been struggling.

“I think what’s really hard are the people who are doing this because they need to make a living wage,” Rhimes said.

“And so, if they’re going to get to make a living wage, then I am happy to be on strike,” she added.