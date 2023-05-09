Rebel Wilson’s next project is eyeing the Cannes market.

“Bride Hard” sees the actress in the role of “badass secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet – being a Maid of Honor for her childhood best friend”, via Deadline.

Shaina Steinberg is behind the screenplay, from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants.

“Expendables 2” director Simon West will be behind the camera.

“Bride Hard combines action, adventure and comedy. These are genres I love to mix together. I’ve done it in the past with films like Expendables 2 or even going back to Con-Air and Tomb Raider,” said West. “I think audiences will love this. It operates on so many levels. It’s exciting, glamorous, a huge ensemble cast and with Rebel Wilson in the lead it’s guaranteed to be hilarious.”