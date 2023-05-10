May is Asian Heritage Month, and to commemorate the occasion we’ve gathered five quotes from Priyanka Chopra, in which the “Citadel” star shares her insights on making her mark on Hollywood as a South Asian woman.

1. The Immigrant’s Journey

When Chopra as cast as Alex Parrish on ABC drama “Quantico”, she made history as the first South Asian actor to lead an American network series.

“First of all, as a woman in my mid-thirties to leave my country and my friends and my familiarity and the industry that taught me everything, where I know every filmmaker and every actor, to suddenly come into an industry where I knew no one and people didn’t know my work, or what I’d been able to accomplish or the diversity of my filmography, and at the same time, having no friends and no community, it was really lonely,” Chopra told The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on her journey from major in her native Indian to relative unknown to American TV viewers.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Says ‘The Adrenaline From Loving The Work’ Is What Keeps Her Going Through Her Hectic Career

“When I first moved here, I went through a couple of years of really being — I won’t use the word depressed, because I never clinically was — but just sad,” she shared. “It took a lot for me to have to go to work and hustle every day and remind myself that I have ambitions and they deserve fruition and I have to work hard for it. There’s no free lunch in the world. I had to motivate myself a lot and it was a trudge, till slowly I started making friends and I started having a community and I started kind of feeling like America was my second home. I think that’s the immigrant journey. You‘re kind of in between for a period of time.”‌

2. Excitement Around Asian Cinema

Between the success of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once” at the Oscars along with winning moments for Indian movie “RRR” for the song “Naatu Naatu”, the launch and rise of “Citadel”, 2023 has been euphoric for Asian artists.

“I think it’s a very exciting time for culture in general. I think with streaming coming in, we have the ability as storytellers to be able to tell hyper-specific stories, and there’s an audience wanting to watch good cinema,” Chopra told THR.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Going Into A ‘Deep, Deep Depression’ After A Botched Surgery Nearly Ended Her Career

“There’s a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation. The nine countries in South Asia are always clubbed together and now we’re being able to see that the countries are very different from each other and have different cultures,” Chopra added. “India is one of the largest film industries in the world. We produce about a thousand movies with the multiple languages that we have within the country. And there is a tremendous technical talent there, which is used by Hollywood movies. We have filmmakers and technical crew like DPs and ADs and writers, VFX, departments that contribute to Hollywood entertainment, but you just never see the representation of them as much.”

3‌. What Could Be Her Legacy

From “Quantico” to “Citadel”, Chopra’s journey is inspiring. She has a strong career backed by acclaimed projects such as “Baywatch”, “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Love Again”.

“I hope that I’m remembered for contributing to the arts. I hope I have been able to creatively, after all of these years, push the envelope for female actors, for Indian actors, for people of colour,” she told THR. “I hope that I can be remembered for making a lane that was mine and didn’t really exist. I’ve always wanted to grow and evolve; I’m not one to rest on my laurels. I want to do the next big thing. I want to be better than my last character.”

4. “The White Tiger” And Taking A Giant Leap For South Asian Representation

Priyanka Chopra’s small step towards Hollywood was a giant leap for south Asians artists globally — her Netflix film “The White Tiger” is the case study.

“I haven’t seen enough South Asian representation since I started working in Hollywood five years ago,” she says. “You don’t see fully South Asian mainstream movies and this is a fully South Asian mainstream movie,” she said in a 2021 interview with Screen Daily. “South Asians are one-fifth of the world’s population and you don’t see that in entertainment.”

5‌. Taking The Narrative Forward

While attending the second annual South Asian Excellence celebration during this year’s Oscar festivities, Chopra spoke about the importance of South Asian representation in film and television, and to honour those who came before her.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Really Proud’ Of The Female Actors Of Her Generation, Discusses How Things Have Changed Since She Started Out 22 Years Ago

“We’re also here today to recognize and celebrate those who made this possible for all of us, many of us who hadn’t even begun our respective journeys, those who hustled for years to be seen and heard and to make sure that brown representation was here to stay, not just in front of the camera and behind it but also those who fought the stereotypes to ensure our stories were not just a cliche but a true reflection of who we are,” she said, as reported by Forbes. “For those who fought for actors to have bigger, leading parts, and for those who fought for stories of South Asian descent. For those who were marginalized and were the exception rather than the rule.”