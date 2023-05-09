“Are you ready for the most sickening singing contest in the universe?” asks host Graham Norton, kicking off a new trailer for the second season of Paramount+ series “Queen of the Universe”.

Back for Season 2, the drag queen singing contest returns with a new crop of queens from all over the world, from nations ranging from Australia to Brazil to the Netherlands.

“Each episode will feature the world’s fiercest queens singing live as they debut a new musical performance in front of a studio audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges in the hopes of being crowned the ‘Queen of the Universe,'” notes the series’ synopsis.

For the second season, Spice Girls alum Mel B joins returning judges Michelle Visage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, singer/actress Vanessa Williams and drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + ©2023 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Season two cast of “Queen of the Universe” includes: Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy), Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Jazell Royale (Orlando, Fla., U.S.), Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Maxie (Manila, Philippines), Militia Scunt (San Francisco, Calif., U.S.), Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel), Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico), Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia) and Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.).

The second season of “Queen of the Universe” debuts Friday, June 2.