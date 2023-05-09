“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been burning off the box office, and has just pushed Disney to a big international milestone.

As of Tuesday, May 9 the worldwide tally of the third and final “Guardians” movie has topped $300 million, with Deadline reporting that has propelled Disney to exceed $200 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023.

According to the outlet, the film’s stronger-than-predicted international numbers during its opening weekend — hitting 289.3 million — added an additional $29.4 million on Monday, May 8, bringing the total to a whopping $318 million.

According to Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, the positive buzz the film has been generating promises to extend the film’s longevity at the box offce.

“The good news is that ‘Vol. 3’ is generating very positive word of mouth,” Robbins told Variety. “That could help stretch its staying power to be longer than those of ‘Quantumania’ and last summer’s frontloaded Marvel films.”