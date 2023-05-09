Click to share this via email

The long-awaited sequel to “Beetlejuice” now has a release date, scheduled to come out in 2024.

With original director Tim Burton back at the helm, Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as the deceased “bio-exorcist” from the beloved 1988 comedy.

According to Deadline, production is set to begin in London on Wednesday, May 10.

In addition to Keaton, Winona Ryder will return as Lydia Deetz, with Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) as her daughter.

Also joining the cast is Justin Theroux (currently seen in HBO’s “White House Plumbers”), whose character is being kept under wraps.

The plot of the upcoming sequel is also being kept top secret, although it can be assumed that someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, allowing him entry into the world of the living in order to cause more chaos.

“Beetlejuice 2” is scheduled to hit theatres on Sept. 6, 2024.