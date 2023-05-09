Fans of “Succession” have the chance to live like one of the scions of recently deceased media mogul Logan Roy — for the not-so-affordable price of $29 million, that is.

As TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports, the Manhattan penthouse apartment used in the show as the home of Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) has come on the market, with the five-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot, three-level penthouse listed with a $29M asking price.

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ Final Season Premiere Draws 2.3 Million Viewers For Series-High

“A stunning spiral staircase connects the three levels, which feature soaring 13’ ceilings,” notes the site, which also points to the unit’s “private, glass-walled elevator offering views of Central Park,” in addition to a 3,500 square feet of outdoor space, including a large rooftop terrace (featuring gas fireplace and outdoor seating) along with “multiple smaller terraces.”

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

The primary bedroom suite includes its own terrace and gas fireplace, along with “a luxurious bathroom with a rain shower, heated tile floors, and marble counters as well as a spacious dressing room.”

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

“A spectacular set-up for entertaining, the home features an open floor plan that connects a living room, dining room and great room with a gas fireplace, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and access to dramatic set-back terraces,” adds the site.

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

“The custom-designed Molteni & C Dada kitchen features a massive island, marble countertops, and a full suite of top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances,” the site notes, while mentioning the building’s amenities, including a fitness studio, basketball court, soccer pitch, playroom, game room and lounge.

Sean Hemmerle

Sean Hemmerle

For the new owner, celebrities living in the neighbourhood are said to include Bette Midler, Katie Couric and Woody Allen.