“And Just Like That” some more familiar faces are joining the cast of the “Sex and the City” reboot for season 2.

Per Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Michael Patrick King has confirmed that Candice Bergen, who played Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)’s Vogue editor, Enid Frick, in “SATC” and the first of the first of the franchise’s films, is officially reprising her role.

“Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we’re thrilled about because I always loved Enid,” King told the magazine. “She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing.”

Last viewers saw Enid was in the “Sex and the City” movie in 2008. Fans of the film recall Enid asking Carrie to model in Vogue as the magazine’s “The Last Single Girl” for their bridal issue, ahead of her wedding to the now deceased “Mr. Big” (Chris Noth).

Bergen was spotted back on the show’s New York City set in December, filming scenes for season 2. While it’s not clear how big of a part Enid will play in the show’s second season, she appeared chic as ever in the pics, rocking a blue coat and red framed glasses.

Some new faces are joining the cast as well, with King telling the outlet that fans can expect some “heavy hitters” including feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who is set to play herself.

King also confirmed an appearance by Sam Smith, who was spotted filming a mystery role season 2 set.

Parker, of course, is returning, along with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). Season 2 will also see the highly anticipated return of John Corbett as Carrie’s former fiancé, Aidan Shaw.

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will also be reprising their roles.

Last month, the franchise debuted the first teaser for the upcoming episodes along with the announcement that AJLT would be returning to the streamer in June.

The minute-and-a-half-long clip shows Nixon, Parker and Davis all returning as everyone’s three favorite gal pals, Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte, as they continue to navigate the ups and downs of life and sex — as well as parenting, podcasts and parties — in New York City.

The teaser also shows a brief glimpse of Corbett’s return, just as Carrie wonders if “maybe not everything” should be left in the past.

In addition to sharing the first teaser, Parker also took to Instagram to celebrate everyone involved in making season 2.

“Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter,” she wrote. “Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt.”

She added, “And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one’s for you, Part 2.”

“And Just Like That” season 2 premieres in June.

