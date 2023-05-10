Hilary Duff recently appeared on Molly Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, where she addressed a wide range of topics — including how and what she eats.

According to the “How I Met Your Father” star, she follows a dietary regime similar to the one that Gwyneth Paltrow recently discussed, which includes intermittent fasting and not a whole lot of food.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff Opens Up About Suffering A ‘Horrifying’ Eating Disorder At 17

“Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” she revealed, admitting that she “wake[s] up really hungry.”

Paltrow was criticized after she detailed her own eating habits during an appearance on Dr. Will Cole’s “The Art of Being Well” podcast. “I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee,” Paltrow said. “But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic]… And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Discussing her favourite foods, Duff admitted she’s “obsessed with those cauliflower rounds,” which she likes to cook in her air fryer until they become crispy.

While she tries to eat clean, she also admits that she’ll occasionally stray from her diet regimen while getting her kids’ lunches prepared for school.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff Hasn’t Given Up On A ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival: ‘I Am Optimistic’

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over,” she said. “Pop it down the hatch!”