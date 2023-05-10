Fitting into her superhero look was a challenge for Jennifer Garner.

In a new video for Glamour, the actress took a trip down memory lane, looking back on her best looks on-screen, including the very cleavage-heavy wardrobe in the “Daredevil” movies.

“Everything was pushed up and out,” she said.

Garner played the character Elektra in the 2003 blockbuster, which spawned the spin-off “Elektra” in 2005.

“I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times,” she said of the costumes. “There’s not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe.”

She continued, “I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking so I definitely held it.”

And it wasn’t just tape and push-up bras. Garner even made use of inserts to help out with the look.

“I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra’s boobs,” she said. “I think there were like three on each side of different sizes, and everything was pushed up and out.”

Garner went on, “I also had endless fittings, endless fittings for the Elektra costume. The costume designer James Acheson would see me every Saturday. I would put the wig on, I would go to his studio… He would just build Elektra’s look on me bit by bit by bit.”

Finally, she said, “I was so involved with the fittings that I was able to advocate for myself what I was going to need to be able to move… I was in stunt rehearsal by then and [I knew] what kind of support I needed in my shoes and support I needed in flexibility, [the support] I needed in the pants or whatever they were to be able to fight because I fought. I fought a lot.”