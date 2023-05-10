Sarah Jessica Parker, "And Just Like That..." Season 2.

Aidan Shaw is back in town and ready to rekindle the flames with Carrie Bradshaw.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer and creator Michael Patrick King teased the status of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw’s (Josh Corbett) relationship in the second season of the “Sex and the City” spin-off “And Just Like That…” and fans of the nostalgic couple may be getting the happy ending they’ve been waiting for.

“I started season 2 knowing I was bringing Aidan back, and I felt very strongly about that,” King expressed in the publication on Tuesday.

Corbett appeared briefly at the end of the season 2 trailer for “AJLT…” prompting many fans to suspect love was in the air.

“How, when he shows up, what happens is all part of the great fun and puzzle of writing a series, to somehow give people what they’re expecting and yet find ways to have people grow and still be that person,” further explained King.

It hasn’t been an easy romantic journey for Bradshaw in the “Sex in the City” spin-off universe, as fans will remember her then-husband, John James Preston/Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically passed away in the first season due to a Peloton-induced heart attack.

“I personally knew I was killing Big in season 1. I knew that when I started, and I felt very strongly about that,” said King regarding the character’s death.

Aidan was Carrie’s ex-fiancé and one of her most memorable love interests in the original series and quickly became a fan favourite.

King further emphasized that both Aidan and the iconic fashionista are single, saying he “would not make Carrie a homewrecker.”

“That’s not the story,” King explained of the fiery flame reigniting for the pair. “The story is [they’re] open for business. They’re both single. You know how she’s single. You don’t know how Aidan’s single.”

Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” is set to premiere on HBO Max this June.