It’s an “Everything Everywhere All at Once” reunion!

This month, Disney+ is premiering the new series “American Born Chinese”, which reunites Michelle Yeoh will fellow Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

Sitting down with ET Canada to talk about the new series, Yeoh shared what it was like work with Quan again.

“Remember, when we did this, we both hadn’t won our Oscars, right? Ke is great. I mean, he still calls me his ‘big wife,'” she revealed.

“It’s nice to work with him again, to see him working, because, you know, he truly loves what he does. And Stephanie was there as well,” Yeoh continued. “So we all got reunited on this the set.”

The actress added, “To be able to step away from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and do something which is completely different from that, I think was good for us, to be able to show that to our fans and friends.”

Yeoh also talked about how she envisioned her career when she first started out 40 years ago, and if she ever imagined where she would end up.

“I think when I first set out was like, ‘Would I even like to be an actor?’ Because I never dreamt of being on the silver screen,” she said. “My world was always around dance, and I wanted to have my own school. I wanted to always be able to be dancing, with music and all that. So being in the film business was a opportunity that came by. And then I thought, ‘Well, you know, nothing ventured, nothing gained.’ And thankfully I loved it. And here I am today.”

“American Born Chinese” premieres May 24.