Lionel Richie is spilling his secret to maintaining a youthful appearance.

Despite plastic surgery rumours, the singer, 73, shared his best anti-aging practices with the Daily Mail, taking cosmetic surgery right off the table.

“That s**t goes wrong!” he joked, seemingly claiming he’s never gone under the knife to enhance his face.

“[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there … You try and go back to reset, and you can’t,” he said.

READ MORE: Lionel Richie Gets King Charles Dancing With Epic Performance At Coronation Concert

Instead, Richie centres on “water, sleep, and sweat” and tries not to eat “too much red meat.”

“I know it’s real boring,” he said, adding that “[Sex] will work also… it’s good for your heart.”

The “All Night Long” musician has been dating model Lisa Parigi, 33, for more than 10 years.

Richie cleared the air on his ageless appearance after social media concentrated more on his looks instead of his performance on Saturday at his longtime friend, King Charles III’s coronation.

What on earth has happened to Lionel Richie's face? #CoronationConcert — ⑉sᵗu🅰rᵗץ⑉ (@stuartyboy_70) May 7, 2023

Lionel Richie has really messed up his face…..why do these people do that to themselves? They never look any younger they just look odd #CoronationConcert — 🐈🪴🍄✨Pickle✨🍄🪴🐈 (@FlopsyPickle) May 7, 2023

WTAF was his plastic surgeon doing ? Training or experimenting with new stuff ? . I would hope Lionel Richie didnt pay for that new face . pic.twitter.com/Igd4Lf01m8 — Rab F (@RabF66) May 7, 2023

Lionel Richie has had his face done, right? It doesn’t seem to sit naturally. — Danica Babes (@Danicastillhere) May 8, 2023

READ MORE: Lionel Richie On Performing At Long-Time Friend King Charles III’s Coronation

Over the weekend, Richie revealed in another interview with the BBC that even he and Charles, 74, have a running joke about his youthful glow.

“He says, ‘How do you look the way you look and I look the way I look?’ and I say, ‘You come to Hollywood and I can help you’,” Richie shared.