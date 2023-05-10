Suzanne Somers passed on a big opportunity.

Appearing on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the “Three’s Company” star revealed that she was once offered a co-hosting spot on “The View”.

“I was originally asked to be on the original ‘View’ with Barbara Walters and whoever else, and I turned it down,” she said.

“And everyone said, ‘Why would you turn that down? It is a national show,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘First of all, I have to live in New York. I don’t really wanna live in New York. I like the weather down here, and I like the vibe down here.’”

Somers added, “But secondly, I don’t do well vying for time. And there, you gotta interrupt and butt in and butt out. It’s just not my personality.”

The actress said that she “walked away from that” and has “never looked back.”

Walters, who passed away last year at age 93, co-hosted “The View” from its launch in 1997, until she stepped down in 2014.