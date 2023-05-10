Robert De Niro isn’t shocked that he’s embracing fatherhood again, as he carefully planned for the new child.

On Monday, the legendary actor broke the news to ET Canada that he is now the happy father of a seventh child at 79 years old.

The “Taxi Driver” actor stepped out in New York City on May 9 for the premiere of his latest feature flick, “About My Father”, where he made it clear that fatherhood is no surprise for the actor.

‘About My Father’ premiere in New York on May 9, 2023 — Photo: Dave Allocca/Star Pix

When asked by Page Six at the star-studded event, which featured co-stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb and David Rasche, if he was surprised to become a father again at age 79, he responded with a very straightforward: “No.”

De Niro said the pregnancy “was planned,” adding, “How could you not plan that kind of thing?”

Stepping out in style for the premiere of his latest family-focused comedy, the newly minted father looked suave in a sharp dark blue blazer, crisp striped shirt, and sleek black slacks.

(L-R): Leslie Bibb and Robert De Niro/Salvatore Maniscalco and Robert De Niro — Photos (L-R): Dave Allocca/Star Pix

The world may be eagerly waiting to hear the name and sex of De Niro’s newborn, but the details remain undisclosed to the public, including the mother’s identity. However, his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, was recently snapped with a noticeable baby bump last month. The couple met in 2015.

The actor further told ET Canada that his parenting style switches between “loving” and “stern.”



De Niro’s expanding brood is not limited to just his newborn. The 79-year-old acting icon is already a father to 51-year-old Drena, whom he lovingly adopted back in 1971 with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. And that’s not all — De Niro and Abbott also share a son, Raphael, 46.

On top of that, he also fathers twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He further shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.