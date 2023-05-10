Tom Holland is minding his mental health.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star of the new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room” shared how the project affected him personally.

The psychological thriller stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting. During his interrogation, Danny reveals his mysterious past and his struggles.

“Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” Holland said, revealing that he’s also been sober for a year and four months.

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action movie thing,” he continued. “But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterward, to sort of get back to reality.”

Nine months into filming, the 26-year-old actor realized he needed to find ways of detaching himself from the character.

“I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head, because I need to get rid of this character,’” he explained.

“And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to,” Holland added. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

“The Crowded Room”, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Emmy Rossum and more, premieres June 9.