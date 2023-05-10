It appears actress and model Chase Sui Wonders has found love with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, and she’s not shy about calling their newfound relationship “sacred.”

The 26-year-old actress recently graced the cover page of Nylon magazine on Tuesday, where she posed for a stunning spread of photos, and she didn’t hesitate when gushing about her intimate relationship with the 29-year-old actor and comedian.

Wonders shared how fast the two sparked together after initially starring in the A24 horror comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” in 2022: “[Pete and I] became fast friends on ‘Bodies’, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing. As soon as I got onto ‘Bupkis’, it felt like we were flowing again.”

The actress further described their relationship in awe-worthy terms.

“We talk about everything and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”

Wonders described the media attention she’s received for her relationship with Davidson as “super disorienting” and “like a video game.”

The two lovebirds can be seen starring in the new comedy series “Bupkis”, which was created by Davidson and is described as a fictional version of his life, on the streaming platform Peacock.

