The royal family may have been in for a surprise when Prince Harry chose to attend his father’s coronation ceremony.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex put aside past differences and graced the royal crowning of his father, King Charles, at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 despite speculation that he wouldn’t attend.

Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, told People that she was “delighted” Prince Harry was there in the mag’s latest coronation cover story this week.

“He would have personally regretted it if he wasn’t there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted,” she continued.

Sitting in the third row, Harry witnessed his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, kneel before his father and show his allegiance to the monarchy.

Harry did not mingle with his brother or father during the royal ceremony. He headed to the airport shortly after the event to return home to California, where his wife, Meghan Markle, and their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and their son Prince Archie, who turned four the day of the coronation, resided.

He was not invited to return to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony that followed the service.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on April 14 that Prince Harry would attend the coronation while Markle stayed back home with the two children.

A source close to the royal family told People: “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned.’ And tell his children about it.”