Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

One man’s past holds all the clues.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the new limited series “The Crowded Room”, starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

READ MORE: Tom Holland Talks ‘The Crowded Room’ And Reveals He’s Been Sober For Over A Year

“‘The Crowded Room’ follows ‘Danny Sullivan’ (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979,” the official description reads.

Photo: Apple TV+

“A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator ‘Rya Goodwin’ (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

The trailer gives audiences a look at the style of the series, which embraces its period setting, as well a glimpse at all the twists and turns of the story.

READ MORE: ‘The Crowded Room’ First Look: Tom Holland Gets Interrogated In Twisty New Thriller Series

Photo: Apple TV+

Along with Holland, Seyfried and Rossum, the series stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz, and guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

“The Crowded Room” premieres with its first three episodes on June 9.