Amid ongoing controversy surrounding “The Flash” star Ezra Miller, costar Michael Shannon supports the embattled actor.

During a recent Vanity Fair interview, Shannon, who will return to “The Flash” franchise as General Zod in the upcoming superhero film, voiced compassion for his fellow actor when asked about the “noise” surrounding the new project.

“If you’re talking about Ezra [Miller], I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there,” Shannon began.

“It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others.”

Shannon, 48, further expressed that he feels for “any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on.”

Miller, 30, who goes by they/them pronouns, has recently found themselves in a cluster of legal battles in the last year.

The flurry of legal woes began in Hawaii when they were arrested for public disturbances and were later accused of inappropriate behaviour and harassment toward minors. On top of that, in August, they were charged in a Vermont burglary case, and the actor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful trespass in January.

After a meeting with Warner Bros. in August, Miller apologized for their recent behaviour in a statement provided by Variety, claiming they have “complex mental health issues” and had started “ongoing treatment.”

Last month, the the superhero blockbuster film’s director, Andy Muschietti, and producer, Barbara Muschietti, commented on Miller’s recent actions during a film screening: “We’re all hoping that they get better… They’re taking the steps to recovery,” stated Andy.

“They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.”