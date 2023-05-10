Michelle Yeoh’s career has surprised even herself.

With the forthcoming release of her new series “American Born Chinese”, the Oscar-winning actress sat down with ET Canada and opened up about her long career.

Asked if she ever imagined where she would end up after landing her first movie credit nearly 40 years ago, Yeoh admitted she couldn’t have.

“I think when I first set out, I was like, ‘Would I even like to be an actor?’ Because I never dreamt of being on the silver screen,” she said.

“My world was always around dance, and I wanted to have my own school. I wanted to always be able to be dancing, with music and all that,” Yeoh continued. “So being in the film business was a opportunity that came by. And then I thought, ‘Well, you know, nothing ventured, nothing gained.’ And thankfully I loved it. And here I am today.”

Talking about “American Born Chinese”, in which she reunites with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, the actress explained how the series reflects the balancing of cultures for immigrants.

“You should be able to embrace who you are, where your ancestors came from, because they have many, many interesting stories to tell,” Yeoh said. “And with ‘American Born Chinese’, the best part is it also includes the mythological characters that are very, very entrenched in our culture. And to be able to share that, not just with the American born Chinese, but also our friends here from other cultures so that they have a better understanding, and to see what are the fun things that we get up to.“