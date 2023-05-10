7-years-old might be a little young for a teen soap opera.

On the last episode of the podcast “Welcome to the O.C., Bitches”, hosted by Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, actor Ben McKenzie joined his former co-stars to relive their experience.

During the conversation, the actor revealed that he’s actually been rewatching the show with his young daughter.

“I haven’t been working in the last couple years because I’ve been doing this stupid book thing, and so they [the kids] think that their mom is cool because she’s in movies, but they’re not aware of my work,” McKenzie says, referring to wife Morena Baccarin.

“So, I let Frances watch ‘The O.C.’ at 7-years-old… bad idea, bad idea,” he continued. “She of course loves it, like absolutely loves it. I had to cut it off after two episodes because I was like, ‘Oh my god I forgot about the smoking.’ I remembered the drinking. And there’s cocaine.”

McKenzie added that “she really wants to continue watching it. It’s adorable and really weird to watch it with your daughter.”

The actor did admit of the nearly 20-year-old series, “I have to say, on many, many, many levels it holds up.”

Though he did joke that showing it to his daughter was “terrible parenting,” and said, “I feel like ‘Gotham’ would’ve been a better move than ‘The O.C.’ in a weird way, even though there’s people dying left and right.”