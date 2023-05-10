HGTV’s Drew Scott is getting candid about his first year of fatherhood.

The “Celebrity IOU” star sat down with his fellow “Property Brothers” sibling Johnathan Scott for an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman on Tuesday, May 9.

During the conversation, the topic switched to the recent birthday celebration of Drew’s son, Parker, on May 4. The big birthday also falls on the anniversary of Drew and his wife, Linda Phan. The couple met in 2010 before marrying in 2018.

“Linda and my anniversary is May 4 because we’re nerdy ‘Star Wars’ peeps,” joked Drew, referencing the fan-dubbed “Star Wars” day. “And Parker was born on May 4, so he stole our celebration and made it his own.”

The special first birthday party was described as a “Parker’s PJ pyjama picnic.”

Hoffman then inquired about the best thing Drew discovered about being a dad that he didn’t think about before entering fatherhood.

“Being a parent, you really start to get more patience quickly,” explained the home renovator. “They all make fun of me — I’m an efficiency guy, I’m always showing up on time and everything. It’s not my schedule anymore. It’s Parker’s schedule. I have to learn to just chill with it.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada starting Monday, May 15 and is available to stream on STACKTV.