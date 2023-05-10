Ariana Madix will sit down in the clubhouse hot seat when she joins Andy Cohen next week for her first interview after her name blew up in headlines in March as news broke of Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

Cohen appeared as a guest on “The View” Wednesday where he revealed that Madix will join him on “Watch What Happens Live!” after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale for her first interview since Sandoval cheated on her with “VPR” co-star Raquel Leviss, a scandal that shook the Bravo community to its core.

The talk show host has been on a press tour as he promotes his new memoir The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

Madix’s interview with Cohen will air live next Wednesday, May 17 following the “VPR” finale.

“You will hear from her for the first time, then,” Cohen confirmed.

Then, one week after the finale, the much anticipated reunion — part 1 — will air on May 24.