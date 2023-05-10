“Arnold” tells the story of one star’s rise to fame from rural Austria.

Netflix released the trailer for the three-part documentary following Arnold Schwarzenegger’s life across three careers.

“I saw myself on that stage – Thousands of people screaming ‘Arnold! Arnold! Arnold!’. When you visualize something so clearly, you 100% believe that you can get there,” the actor reveals in the video.

Schwarzenegger’s career trajectory was unlike many of his peers, with the Austrian debuting as a professional bodybuilder, an action star, and unexpectedly, a politician. The documentary promises to explore the unseen side of his story, with detailed accounts from his friends, foes, co-stars and observers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Photo: Netflix

The official synopsis reads:

“This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

“Arnold” arrives on Netflix on June 7.