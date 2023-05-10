As one of the leading voices in the Time’s Up movement, Natalie Portman recently shared her thoughts on the organization’s dissipation and what it means for the cause going forward while covering this week’s issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winner recently covered the mag, highlighting her latest film, “May December”, which is set to premiere at Cannes on May 20.

Natalie Portman covers ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ — Photo: Molly Matalon

During the wide-ranging conversation with THR, Portman, 41, was asked about her thoughts on the nonprofit organization Time’s Up, which launched at the 2018 Golden Globes, collapsing amid conflict of interests and internal disagreements over its focus.

READ MORE: Natalie Portman Confirms She’s ‘Definitely A Soccer Mom’ As She Cheers On Son’s ‘Ferocious’ Soccer Skills

“It was really, really heartbreaking that Time’s Up dissipated the way it did. I think a lot of people made mistakes, but mistakes are deadly for activism…” said Portman on the near-defunct status of the organization.

Natalie Portman for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ — Photo: Molly Matalon

“For an entire movement to not be allowed to exist because of individual mistakes or even collective mistakes, I think that we have to be able to make mistakes and learn from them and allow that. It’s a great silencing mechanism to hold people up to perfection standards because then everyone’s like, ‘Well, I shouldn’t say anything because I’m not perfect.'”

READ MORE: Natalie Portman Series ‘Lady In The Lake’ Temporarily Shuts Down After Threats Against Crew

Time’s Up was founded by lawyers and policy activists to advocate for the rights of sexual assault victims and raise money for survivors in response to Harvey Weinstein’s slew of proven sexual assault allegations that plagued Hollywood in 2017, otherwise known as the #MeToo movement.