Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Actress Lily Collins is grappling with the aftermath of a shameless burglary that saw her engagement ring, wedding band and other sentimental belongings stolen from her in a hotel theft totalling over “$10,000.”

According to a report from TMZ, Collins, 34, discovered her belongings were shockingly stolen while visiting a hotel spa in West Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the brazen crime. They determined that there were no signs of forced entry where the belongings were taken while speaking with TMZ.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Reflects On Success Of ‘Emily In Paris’, Responds To Skeptics

Cops are currently analyzing the hotel’s security footage for further insights into the thief’s whereabouts.

Collins, 34, said “I do” to director Charlie McDowell in September 2021 in an enchanting wedding in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.

The two Hollywood peers dated each other for over a year before marriage, finally deciding to get engaged in 2020.

The now-stolen ring McDowell gifted to Collins when he proposed is a one-of-a-kind designed by him and jeweller Irene Neuwirth.

The stunning sparkler was a dazzling rose-cut diamond set against a delicate gold band.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Slams ‘Toxic’ Ex Who Made Her ‘Feel Very Small’

After accepting McDowell’s proposal with a resounding “yes”, the British actress posted a photo of the shiny jewel to her Instagram in 2020, writing: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”