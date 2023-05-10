Susan Sarandon is always willing to put herself on the line for a good cause.

On Monday, the 76-year-old “Bull Durham” star was arrested while protesting at the New York state Capitol in Albany in support of restaurant workers fighting for minimum wage.

Spectrum News 1 Albany reported that Sarandon was arrested alongside eight others, including former New York lieutenant governor candidate Ana Maria Archila.

Police left activists alone for several minutes. Several were confused why they weren’t getting arrested.

After blocking security for several minutes and pushing against officers, Susan Sarandon and @AnaMariaforNY were finally one of several to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/gRDq1DJfB5 — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) May 8, 2023

Each of the protesters arrested were booked and released with tickets issued to appear in court at a future date.

The protester were pushing for restaurant workers to be included in New York state’s pending minimum wage increase to $17 per hour.

Restaurant workers and other tipped workers are excluded from the increase. Currently, restaurant employees make $15 per hour, combining both a $10 wage and a tip allowance of no more than $5.

Sarandon has long been a vocal activist for a variety of causes, regularly appearing at protests, and last week marched on a picket line in New York for striking Writers Guild of America members.

She has also been arrested before, in 2018, during a protest against Donald Trump’s immigration policies.