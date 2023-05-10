Get ready to open your ears to some of the best music Canada has to offer as Canadian Music Week announces its 2023 lineup.

The 41st edition of the annual music festival takes place from June 5-10, 2023, with more than 250 acts performing in 20-plus venues in downtown Toronto.

The Canadian Music Week Opening Party will take place June 7 at the El Mocambo, presented by iHeart Canada in partnership with Wax Records, featuring performances by Shawn Desman, Virginia To Vegas, Alyssa Reid and Noelle.

Canadian Music Week is also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of hip hop with key showcases and events during each day of the festival, including rap legends The Lox with special guest Kardinal Offishall on June 9 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Highlights from CMW 2023 Music Festival include: Dom Vallie and Roderick Porter with special guest Lyan Paris at Axis on June 6; Fuego at Axis on June 7; the 22nd Jim Beam INDIES with a full-length concert set by Charlotte Cardin on June 8 at History; Badflower at Axis on June 8; Billy Raffoul at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on June 9; and The Killjoys and Pkew Pkew Pkew at Lee’s Palace on June 10.

The complete lineup of 2023 Canadian Music Week includes:

Charlotte Cardin, The Lox, Fuego, Badflower, Shawn Desman, Kardinal Offishall, Billy Raffoul, Virginia To Vegas, Ryland James, Roderick Porter, Dom Vallie, Alyssa Reid, Texas King, Bleeker, The Press, Killjoys, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Brkn Love, Noelle, Kubla, A Short Walk To Pluto, Peter Raffoul, Bass Drum Of Death, Dearly Beloved, Basement Revolver, Harm & Ease, Cvc, Grace May, Sofia Camara, The Free Label, Mute Choir, Hotel Mira, Distraction4ever, Black Paint, Ethan Surman, Housewife, Softcult, Jin, Brother & Son, Modern Dandelion, Tumble, Mobley, Eric Punzo, Tarbox, Dani Doucette, Ivytide, Kadeema, The Vaniers, Fxrvvst, Badlook, Madhouse, Mattmac, Jordan Hart, Mindflip, Cassie Dasilva, Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Wayley, Velvet Beach, The Damn Truth, Dawson Gamble, Lastli, Fkb, Vilivant, Pink Leather Jackets, Angela Saini, Nicolina, Cindë, Bad Skin, Richard Tichelman, Rubicini, Armando, Dustin Bird, Madison Galloway, The Lad Classic, Graham Scott Fleming, Jessica Sevier, Mecca Of Stank, Jessie T, Cody Lawless, Jessica Sole, One In The Chamber, Fortunate Losers, Frank Mighty, Alessandro Montelli, Judgement, Noa, Tye Dempsey, The Jailbirds, Karli June, Dead Levee, Krill Williams, Wasting Time, Kill The Burr, Cigar Club, Shayla Souliere, Gee Clarke, Almyr Jules, Bailey Jordan-Neil, Carlyn, Cevilain, The Empties, Justin Maki, Taming Sari, Alias, Electric Neon Cloud, Frankie Flowers, Celina Wolfe, Herdd, Julianna Jones, Cmagic5, Mattie Leon, Nick!, Po Lazarus, Rebecca Sichon, Allegra Jordyn, Sudden Waves, X. Ari, The Spiral Theory, Spendo, Niiva, Sre and more.

Wristbands are can be purchased at cmw.net/conference/online-registration, with single tickets available at ticketweb.ca.