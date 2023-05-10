Making music with your siblings can have its awkward moments.

Speaking with Bustle, the Jonas Brothers address writing songs together as brothers, even when they deal with very personal, intimate issues, including sex.

For example, in their song, “Summer In the Hamptons”, from their upcoming The Album, the brothers sing on the chorus, “Sex with you is like…” with the refrain, “champagne ocean, sky wide open, raw emotion.”

Kevin explained, “It’s just natural to speak about your life and where you’re at. Like, that’s my wife and partner in crime of 13 years, you know?”

But Nick jumped in to point out that being so candid in their music is not always so simple.

“We’re always conscious that we’re three brothers singing on stage together,” he said. “So when we speak about sex specifically, it’s gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange.”

Another song from their new album, “Little Bird”, was inspired by Kevin’s tattoos of birds dedicated to his daughters.

For Nick, the song held special resonance because of his daughter Malti, who was born prematurely and spent a difficult period in the NICU.

“It’s about all our little birds, I think,” he said of the song. “Obviously I connect with it in a big way after the journey that my wife and I went on with our daughter. But I think what’s so special about that song is that it transcends our individual journeys, and hopefully it’s going to be an anthem for a lot of parents out there.”