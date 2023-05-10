It’s been nearly two decades since Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis swapped bodies in the beloved Disney classic “Freaky Friday” — and now fans of the film have a reason to celebrate as sequel is reportedly the works.

The New York Times says Disney has confirmed that a sequel is “in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay, and Curtis and Lohan in talks to return.”

Lohan and Curtis recently sat down for a conversation with the publication where they discussed everything from reprising their roles in the smash Disney blockbuster to the excitement of motherhood.

When the two stars were asked how they felt about a sequel, Curtis, 64, said that she called her friends at Disney after witnessing the fan desire for a sequel, especially after reprising her role in “Halloween Ends”.

“Something struck a chord,” said the actress. “It felt like there’s a movie to be made.”

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” chimed in Lohan, 36. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

The pair were also asked what the 2003 film taught them about parenting, seeing as Curtis is a mother and Lindsay is about to be one after announcing her pregnancy with husband Bader Shammas on Instagram on March 14.

“To have more patience,” responded Lohan. “You want to let them explore and live the way they need to live — with boundaries.”

“Suspend the judgment, open the ear, listen more,” said Curtis.

“Freaky Friday” was a box-office smash upon its release 20 years ago. It grossed over $160 million against a $26 million budget with many critics raving about the on-screen chemistry shared between Curtis and Lohan.