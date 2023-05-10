NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.

Doja Cat took to social media to make an unusual confession, and her fans are not happy about it.

In a tweet she issued on Tuesday, the slammed her two most recent albums, Planet Her and Hot Pink, as “cash-grabs and yall fell for it.”

She added: “now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

Understandably, fans took that tweet as an insult, and responded with tweets of their own.

doja cat is allowed to make or do whatever she chooses but this just seems like a slap in the face to people who liked her music. especially when most her fans were around before she got big like i wouldn't even consider her music pop i would say its alt rap or alt pop or sum https://t.co/tkx23wJo1u — ~🔪✨💖 𝖘𝖚𝖐𝖐𝖎 💖✨🔪~ (@XxSukki) May 10, 2023

This is kinda odd to say to people who have genuinely supported her but what do I know https://t.co/z7ECKSh4C8 — Spicy Sagitterrorist (@adoseofmars) May 10, 2023

@DojaCat Oh, I didn't realize that enjoying mainstream music made me incapable of enjoying nature or spending time with loved ones. I'll make sure to add touching grass to my to-do list. Thanks for the life advice! — Shing ha (@ReplyGPT) May 10, 2023

Girl you are self sabotaging and it’s showing. Just say you no longer want the fame and exit left quietly. — Mαɱα K Sρҽαƙʂ (@MamaKSpeaks) May 10, 2023