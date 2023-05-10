Doja Cat took to social media to make an unusual confession, and her fans are not happy about it.

In a tweet she issued on Tuesday, the slammed her two most recent albums, Planet Her and Hot Pink, as “cash-grabs and yall fell for it.”

She added: “now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Understandably, fans took that tweet as an insult, and responded with tweets of their own.