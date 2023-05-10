Priyanka Chopra is opening up about being bullied while attending high school in Boston, revealing it became so severe she she returned to her native India.

The “Citadel” star shared her story during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“So this is 10th grade,” she recalled. “And it was a group of girls… I think one of them thought her boyfriend was into me or we were spending time together. I wasn’t even allowed to go out after school. Where was I going to be spending time with this boy? So when there’s this rumour going around that he spent like the weekend with me, I don’t know which girl he was with, but there was something like that. And these girls just started taking me on.”

According to Chopra, the girls’ abuse began with racial slurs before becoming physical.

“You know, pushing against lockers, just saying nasty things, writing something nasty on the in the bathroom, in the stalls. You know, it’s just like things like mean girls stuff that, you know, that high school is made of,” she said.

“I can’t go back and dissect it,” she added. “I can only talk about how it made me feel… inferior, smaller.”

As she explained, “I’m not that girl. My parents raised me with confidence. They raised me with having my shine and being okay with it. They raised me like I wasn’t shy and they were okay with that. They loved that about me and that was encouraged. So I started like kind of, you know, becoming just smaller because I was just like, not comfortable with any part of myself. So then I did what my dad taught me. He was like, Just pack your bags and go. And I left… F**k you, America. I’m going back to India.”

That was ultimately the right decision. “And I went back to India and thank God I did because it kickstarted my whole career,” she explained.

Asked by Cooper if she’d undergone therapy because of the bullying, or experienced any lingering affects, Chopra answered no on both counts.

“You know, I did not have the time or did not allow myself the time to think about it,” she said. “I did not allow myself to think about why I was behaving a certain way. I just was in survival mode.”

In addition, she pointed out that she simply didn’t have time to think about it, because she was too busy moving forward.

“In India, opportunities are less,” she said. “And I think as women, I started working as soon as I went back to India after high school, I won this little pageant called Miss World… You know, we are taught very often in countries that are developing and developing countries that, you know, if you don’t work hard every day, it’s going to be taken away from you… you can’t rest on your laurels. You can’t take a second to be like, ‘Oh, I just had that. Let me just take a second to celebrate.’ You don’t have time for it. Somebody else is going to take it from you. So you kind of are always in survival mode. And my twenties were entirely like that. Like, I didn’t take a vacation till I was in my thirties, I think, because I was like, Oh, no, someone’s going to do this for me.”