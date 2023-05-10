Tony Gilroy is standing with the writers amid their strike.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the “Andor” creator and showrunner is no longer performing any non-writing duties for the Disney+ show.

Gilroy has come under fire after it was reported on Friday that he was still contributing services including casting and music-related work.

He responded to the criticism from fellow Writers Guild members in a statement to the outlet.

“I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions,” Gilroy wrote. This statement was confirmed by the co-chair of the WGA’s negotiating committee.

Writer Abdullah Saeed publicly called out Gilroy in a post on his Instagram account May 8.

“This is scabbing. There’s no way a writer/producer can ‘finish’ writing and begin solely producing. And if the scripts truly are finished, let’s see ’em. If there’s one word different in the finished product, kick Tony Gilroy out of the WGA,” he wrote. “One of the biggest writers in Hollywood could stand with his union and halt production on his hit show, thereby by forcing a major studio to consider WGA demands a little harder. Instead, he has chosen to be a SCAB! We all want Andor s2, but not at the cost of fairness to writers. #wgastrong”