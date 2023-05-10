Lala Kent is sharing her insight into the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal, revealing that Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss while in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

In the latest edition of Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast, she reveals that the new season’s episodes have been re-edited to put an emphasis on Scanodoval after news of Sandoval’s infidelity broke.

Kent admitted that when she previously said that episodes hadn’t been altered, she subsequently learned that they had.

“I told you guys that we did not have any editing placed in the episode until Scandoval happened. I did speak too soon. Now remember, what I see beforehand is not always what makes it onto the television screen,” she said.

According to Kent, the re-editing began taking place after the events of the infamous Labour Day party, which wasn’t filmed for the show.

“What was added in after Scandoval is they had me narrate what happened [during the gathering],” Kent continued. “This Labour Day thing mattered enough for me to pull Ariana aside and have that conversation with her. But it wasn’t a mind-blowing [scene].”

In addition, Kent recalled telling producers about some “strange” moments she’d witnessed between Leviss and Sandoval.

“I watched them with no cameras and no Ariana around. And then it became a thing after Scandoval happened where they didn’t have any footage. They got footage [from Scheana Shay‘s vlog] to add into the scene,” she said of the pair spending time together during the party.

“Now we are starting to have interviews after Scandoval happened and scenes [from before] that may not have made it. Some of these scenes may not have made it — they were absolutely filmed pre-Scandoval — that may have been insignificant at the time but became very significant.”